Video shows man shoving chainsaw down pants, leaving store

FRESNO, CA (CNN) - Police in Fresno, CA, are looking for a man who stole a chainsaw from a local hardware store.
The man was caught on camera taking the tool from RG Equipment Wednesday afternoon.
Video shows the man shoving the chainsaw in his pants and then wrapping his jacket around himself.
The owner of RG Equipment said the thief took off in a pickup truck.
Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.