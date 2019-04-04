Web.com tour coming to Prattville

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Men’s professional golf is coming back to the River Region in just a few weeks. The city of Prattville is preparing for the Web.com Tour at Robert Trent Jones Capitol Hill.
Pros were in town Wednesday getting to know the course in a practice round and Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie gave an update on how the city is getting ready for the event.
“We’re two weeks away. Next weekend, I think we have the Masters. I think this is fitting to be in right after the Masters, and just the camaraderie and the citizens coming out, and we will ring the bell about more volunteers, and I think they’ll come out in groves," said Gillespie. "But Prattville has embraced these different golf tournaments with the volunteerism, the city of Prattville preparing for it. So, gentlemen, we are ready. I hope you’ve brought your A-game.”
The Web.com Tour will be in Prattville on April 18 through 21.
