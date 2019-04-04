7-year-old dies in Butler County fire

BUTLER COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A 7-year-old is dead after a fire in Butler County Tuesday night.
According to Sheriff Danny Bond, authorities responded to a fire at a home on Prairie Lane. The home was occupied by a woman and her three children; the woman was able to escape with two of the children, but the third died in the fire.
The woman and two children, an 11-week-old and another 7-year-old, were taken to Birmingham hospitals. Dr. John Strycker, superintendent of Butler County Schools, asked for a community prayer for the family and asked anyone who wants to help the family to contact W.O. Palmer Elementary Principal Jackie Thornton.
Bond said the fire is still under investigation and the state fire marshal’s office is assisting.
