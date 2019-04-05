Alabama Community College System launches student focused website

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Community College System launched their new student-focused website Friday to provide better access to information about education and training.
According to ACCS, the site will also provide information regarding the communities of the state’s 24 community colleges.
“The Alabama Community College System is laser-focused on the student experience and it only makes sense that our website should match that mission,” said Jimmy H. Baker, ACCS Chancellor.
The site will allow students and visitors to access:
- Information on how to apply and register for classes
- Student activities
- Sign up for career training
- Housing options
- Important information about tuition and other fees
- A “Find Your Career” page that provides insight into jobs around the state
- Digital career coach—career assessments and resume builders can be found on this page
- Information about technical training needed for jobs such as certificates and credentials and more.
ACCS has community colleges in more than 130 locations that benefit more than 168,000 people in the state of Alabama. They work to provide affordable education and technical training to students to help them compete in today’s workforce.
