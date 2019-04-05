Alabama State Archery Championship happening Friday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - About 1800 students from all over the state are competing in the Alabama State Archery Championship Friday at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
The students are all in 4th-12th grades. They’re competing for a a spot in the Eastern National Championship next month.
The competition is open to the public. There is a $2 entry fee that will help fund a scholarship program. This year, the Alabama Department of Conservation will be awarding up to $10,000 in scholarships.
