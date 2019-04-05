Butler County Schools superintendent remembers student killed in house fire

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - An elementary school student in Butler County died in a house fire on Tuesday night.
Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond confirmed that the house fire took place on Prairie Lane.
While the child’s name has not yet been released, Butler County Schools Superintendent John Strycker said that the student attended W.O. Parmer Elementary School.
“I’ve been here two years and it’s been unusual for a school system of our size, we only have 3,000 students, and so that’s a relatively small school system and we’ve lost three students," Strycker said.
The past two years have been filled with loss for Strycker. In 2017, a Fort Dale Academy student died in a car accident, and later that year a former Butler County teacher passed away from a longtime illness.
“That’s been very tough on me, personally, and on the community, on the other students, on the teachers and certainly the families," Strycker said.
Strycker said he knew the student who passed away on Tuesday personally.
“I go into the building each day. Each day I start in one of the buildings and I go room to room and I know all of the kids, and so it’s personal to me and I will continue to take it personal," Strycker said.
Since the student’s death, Strycker has provided grief counselors to the students at W.O. Parmer Elementary School.
“We had counselors in the building, and I was over there, and so we put a team in place the morning after this tragedy," Strycker said.
Moving forward, Strycker is asking for prayers and support from the community.
