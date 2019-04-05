Charlotte Meadows announces run for District 74 House seat

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Co-founder of Mongomery’s LEAD Academy charter school, Charlotte Meadows announced she will run for the District 74 House seat.
According to David Azbell of Alabama Press Association, Meadows will focus on being an advocate for public school education and helping students better prepare for today’s workforce.
“Improving the public schools in Montgomery is the key to recruiting new industries and opportunities for our citizens, preserving jobs at Maxwell and Gunter, and making sure that District 74 remains growing and vibrant,” Meadows said. “We must attract more businesses to fill the empty storefronts that dot our legislative district, we must work to stop the crime that occurs in our neighborhoods, and we must preserve a quality of life that keeps our friends, neighbors, children, and grandchildren from moving elsewhere. I know we can make Montgomery the same vibrant city that I remember from childhood.”
Meadows’ was a member of the Montgomery School Board for six years where she served as board president from 2010 to 2012, according to Azbell. She is also the former director of Alabama Outreach of StudentsFirst, a non-profit organization that works to improve public education.
Meadows earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Alabama and a business degree from Auburn University.
Meadows’ paid her respects to State Rep. Dimitri Polizos during her campaign announcement. The house seat became open after the unexpected passing of Polizos.
“Dimitri Polizos had a common touch and a devotion to constituent service that I will work hard to emulate,” Meadows said. “Dimitri often said that he wasn’t a politician, but simply a small business owner who also served the public though politics, and I certainly embrace that thought, as well.”
Meadows and her husband, Dr. Allen Meadows raised three children and established the Alabama Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Montgomery more than 28 years ago.
