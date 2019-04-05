Charlotte Meadows announces run for District 74 House seat

“Improving the public schools in Montgomery is the key to recruiting new industries and opportunities for our citizens, preserving jobs at Maxwell and Gunter, and making sure that District 74 remains growing and vibrant,” Meadows said. “We must attract more businesses to fill the empty storefronts that dot our legislative district, we must work to stop the crime that occurs in our neighborhoods, and we must preserve a quality of life that keeps our friends, neighbors, children, and grandchildren from moving elsewhere. I know we can make Montgomery the same vibrant city that I remember from childhood.”