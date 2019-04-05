Enterprise man charged with rape, sodomy in missing teen case

ENTERPRISE, AL (WSFA) - An Enterprise man is facing sex charges after police say he was found with a missing 15-year-old girl.
According to Enterprise Police Department, Justin Smith, 22, is charged with two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sodomy and one count of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.
Lt. Billy Haglund says, police received information about the missing teen on Wednesday around 1 p.m. from the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office.
“During the course of this investigation, EPD Detectives discovered the missing juvenile was allegedly picked up in Bullock County by this individual and brought to Enterprise,” according to Haglund.
Smith was later found with the missing teen at a residence in Enterprise. He was taken into custody and transported to the Coffee County Jail.
