Eufaula pilgrimage takes visitors back in time

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s like a walk back in time, where southern charm takes center stage.
The Eufaula Pilgrimage is now in it’s 54th year. It attracts busloads of people from all over the country.
"We want to showcase our beautiful homes and the history and architecture here,” said Katie Moore, the chairperson of the Eufaula Pilgrimage. “Our homeowners are the backbone of the Pilgrimage, the homeowners and our volunteers.”
There will be a total of 11 antebellum homes opening their doors over the weekend. It takes a lot of time and hard work to get ready for the crowds.
“There’s no monetary benefit for a homeowner for opening up for the Pilgrimage. They do it simply because they believe in the Heritage Association and the preservation of Eufaula.” said Moore.
For many visitors, this is the first time they’ve ever seen Eufaula.
“We actually have some Eufaulians that moved or returned here because they first came to the Pilgrimage.” said Moore.
It is the oldest tour of homes in the state and it benefits the Eufaula Heritage Association. But really on a weekend like this the whole city wins.
"It’s really the weekend Eufaula shines the most.” said Moore.
The Eufaula Pilgrimage runs through Sunday. It’s $7 per home or a $60 pass for the whole tour.
