Food for Thought 4/4

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES
Kona Ice (1403 Maxwell Blvd.): 100
Montgomery Motor Speedway (480 Booth Rd.): 100
Teri & Grill (6228 Atlanta Hwy.): 98
Pizza Hut (7827 Vaughn Rd.): 97
The Zip Line (21 Coliseum Blvd.): 97
Cramton Bowl/Montgomery Multiplex (1022 Madison Ave.): 97
Newk’s Eatery (7800 Vaughn Rd.): 97
Rose’s (4001 East Blvd.): 97
LOW SCORES
Raceway (4302 Mobile Hwy.): 81
Priority Items: Tuna salad past expiration date; Food in warmer at improper temperature; Mold in frozen drink machine
Cash Savers meat department (2020 E. South Blvd.): 87
Priority Item: Cutting boards not properly cleaned/sanitized
Decker’s Uptown Cafe (501 Dexter Ave.): 89
Priority Items: Mold in soda nozzles; sour cream on serving line at improper temperature
