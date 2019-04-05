G.W. Long softball focusing one game at a time during win streak

DALE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Coming off the program’s first ever state title, it seems as if the G.W. Long Rebel softball team may have forgotten how to lose.
The Rebels are currently 20-0 to start the 2019 season.
“God has blessed us with an amazing team and an amazing bunch of girls,” said senior Olivia Baker. “They just have great attitudes. They just come out to practice and are hard workers and ready to go.”
Dating back to last year’s state title run, the Rebels win streak currently sits at 32.
“I think that we do have confidence from last year, but I think as we keep getting better this year, that’s what’s helping us be successful,” said senior Savannah Wood.
“We’re just going to build on what we know,” said Baker. “We’re just gonna work hard. We’re just going to be better than we were last year.”
As impressive as the win streak is, you won’t hear it being talked about in Skipperville.
“We try just not to mention that,” said head coach Nikki Long. “We just focus on game by game and how do we accomplish that next win and what we’re going to do to get to that point at the end.”
“I think we’re all kind of tiptoeing around it,” said Wood. “It’s a really big success, but if we talk too much about it or get too complacent with it, we’re just going to fall down. We just act like we need to win every game like it’s our last.”
The goal for the Rebels is winning another state championship at Lagoon Park.
“We focus on one game at a time, one pitch at a time, one team at a time,” said Baker. “We’re just trying to stay focused on our main goal which is making it back to Montgomery.”
