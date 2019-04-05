Hardee’s Pro Classic puts Dothan on tennis map

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - The 19th annual Hardee’s Pro Classic is less than two weeks away from starting up down in the Circle City and preparations are currently underway at the Westgate Tennis Center.
Over 60 of the best women’s tennis players on the USTA Pro Circuit will compete during the week long event with hopes of being crowned champion.
Speaking of champions, last year’s winner, Taylor Townsend, will be back to defend her title.
The tournament has Dothan on the tennis map and this year it will be seen at a national level as the semifinals and finals will be streamed live on the Tennis Channel.
“They will bring a lot of recognition to Dothan,” said tournament director Kim Meeker. “We hear of Dothan being talked about in international circles, in international tournaments, you may hear about us at the French Open. I see our name mentioned in all these national and international publications. We are well known for tennis in Dothan as a result of this tournament.”
The Hardee’s Pro Classic will run from April 15-21.
