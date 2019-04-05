State House passes bill adding restrictions to vaping devices

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - State lawmakers want to crack down on stores selling products like vapes and e-cigarettes.
Rep. Shane Stringer, R-Citronelle, sponsored a bill that would make it illegal to sell alternative nicotine products to people under the age of 19.
“You just look around and you can see all the children with them and it’s sad,” said Stringer.
The House passed the bill Thursday.
"Every school in our district reached out and asked us, if elected, to please address this issue, that it’s become an epidemic,” he said.
It would also stop businesses selling these items from opening within 1,000 feet of the following places:
- A public or private K-12 school
- Licensed child care facility
- A Church
- A public library
- A public playground
- A public park
- A youth center or other space used primarily for youth oriented activities
Two Montgomery vape shops told WSFA said they already don't sell to people under 19. One of the store managers said they don't understand why there would be location regulations since they already do not sell to minors.
The bill also restricts which flavors they can advertise.
"In the past they’ve been advertising different fruity flavors which we believe attracts our youth,” Stringer said.
The bill will now head to the Senate for consideration.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.