Looking ahead to the weekend

A few showers are falling across parts of the area on a mild Friday morning. Temperatures are hovering close to 60 degrees, a significant jump from where we’ve been for much of the week. Mostly cloudy skies will persist through the day, but a few breaks of sunshine will be mixed in there. Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible with highs into the upper 70s. We’ll spike into the 80s this weekend with isolated storms still in the forecast, particularly during the afternoon. Rain and storm chances will increase into Sunday night and Monday before tapering beyond that.