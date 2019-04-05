Mail theft bandits on the run in Dallas County

VALLEY GRANDE AL (WSFA) - 30 homeowners affected in Valley Grande. 500 pieces of mail snatched away before sunrise. The hunt is on to find the culprits.
“For us, it’s highly unusual," said Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Capt. Jonathan Cole.
The first report came in two weeks ago. The caller found a lot of mail on the side of the road from residents living on Quail Hollow Drive, which is off Highway 22 in Dallas County.
“From what we gathered on the time, it’s between 2 and 4 a.m. and they’re targeting the mailboxes that are out near the roadway,” said Cole.
When asked if the potential thieves could be looking for checks?
“That could be a possibility, but it’s nothing we can prove to what they’re looking for,” said Cole.
Within a one-mile radius of Quail Hollow Drive, Dallas County investigators found three dump sites of mail and they have an idea who did it. It’s the alleged work of two people.
“It’s a couple. One white male suspect, one white female suspect. We have active warrants on the male suspect, but we’re confident it will lead to an arrest in the case," said Cole.
Capt. Cole and his team are working with the U.S Postal Service. Cole says the suspects will likely face state and federal charges with a minimum of five years in prison if they’re convicted.
”They could be looking for gift cards," he said.
The stealing has stopped for now and there is no evidence anyone has lost money in the crimes.
Dallas County Roads 269 and 240 were the other two locations piles of mail were found, according to Capt. Cole.
