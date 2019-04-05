Montgomery firefighter injured during house fire

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery firefighter was injured when units responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon.
According to Captain Jason Cupps, MFR responded to the fire at a two-story home in the 100 block of Broadway Street. Crews had trouble gaining access to the second floor but managed to extinguish the flames before they spread to another structure.
Cupps said no civilians were injured, but one firefighter was treated for a non-life threatening injury. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
