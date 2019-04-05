New public safety director, personnel changes following investigation into Daleville Police Department

DALEVILLE, AL (WSFA) - New information was released about an investigation into the Daleville Police Department that ended in policy changes and personnel action.
The changes come following an internal investigation after concerns were brought to the city about police conduct during a murder investigation in November 2018. In the press release, it doesn’t state what the concerns were but it was enough to prompt the Daleville Mayor Jayme Stayton to request an investigation.
According to the statement released by the city, Stayton has taken “appropriate personnel actions” and it noted that some officers are no longer employed by the city and other employees do not hold the same position they once held. Personnel actions don’t involve on-duty officers who responded - but that job performance issues that led to personal actions arose after the homicide.
William Powell, who served as the city’s public safety director at the time of the investigation, has since retired and Mayor Stayton named Lt. Allen Medley as the interim chief.
In addition to personnel changes - it also notes the mayor is in the process of putting in place additional personnel policies which would help alleviate similar issues.
The Dale County Sheriff’s Office confirms they were the independent team brought in to investigate.
No information was provided about what those additional polices will be.
WSFA reached out to the city and interim police chief for comment; as soon as we get more information, we’ll pass it along.
