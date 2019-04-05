Pro-KKK editor says Alabama paper is sold, but to whom?

LINDEN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama newspaperman who drew widespread condemnation after a recent editorial embracing the Ku Klux Klan says he has sold his little weekly paper.
But the new owner's identity and maybe even the sale itself are shrouded in doubt.
The Democrat-Reporter of Linden, Alabama, has published two differing stories about a sale by longtime owner and editor Goodloe Sutton. One says a man and woman will own the paper. The other says only a woman will own it.
But Sutton says he can't remember whether he's ever met either person.
In Linden Mayor Charles Moore's opinion, the sale is "questionable."
The 80-year-old Sutton came under fire in February after publishing an editorial advocating a revival of the KKK. He briefly turned over control to a black employee who later quit.