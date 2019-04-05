15th annual Autism Crawfish Boil happening Saturday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The 15th annual Autism Crawfish Boil is Saturday at Dreamland BBQ downtown Montgomery.
This is Easterseals of Central Alabama’s largest fundraiser that benefits the autism services it provides to families in and around the River Region. Last year the event raised more than $50,000 for ESCA autism programs. Autism affects 1 in 88 children.
About a thousand people turn out for this event every year. It's all you can eat crawfish and sides, and live music.
