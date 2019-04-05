15-year-old charged with bringing toy gun onto Montgomery school bus

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery teen has been charged after police say a toy gun was found on a school bus Friday.
According to Sgt. David Hicks, the 15-year-old is charged with possession of a weapon on school property and harassment.
Hicks says officers stopped the school bus after receiving a call from a concerned parent. After stopping the bus, officers located a toy gun and placed the teen into custody.
An investigation into the incident revealed the teen had been in a dispute at the bus stop with another female juvenile. The teen then displayed the toy gun to other students but did not use it in a threatening manner.
No other information including the teen’s identity has been released.
