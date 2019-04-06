Child’s wish to go to the San Diego Zoo granted through foundation

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - When Oliver Trammell was 12 weeks old, he was diagnosed with brain cancer. Now, five years later, Oliver is in remission, and is a happy, healthy little boy who loves animals.
On Saturday, Oliver and his family visited the Montgomery Zoo - it’s one of his favorite places.
“We walked all over the zoo. We got to see where all of the animals sleep, like the tigers, and we got to see where the elephants sleep and the giraffes,” Oliver’s mother, Beth Ann Trammell said.
To Oliver, Saturday’s outing just seemed like a normal, family trip to the zoo. It’s a trip they take often. Little did Oliver know, he was in for the surprise of his life.
Oliver was granted a wish from the organization, Magic Moments. Magic Moments is a wish granting organization, devoted to creating magic moments for children in Alabama with chronic life-threatening illnesses.
“We have a really close, working relationship with the social workers at the children’s hospitals in Birmingham and in Mobile. So, his social worker approached us and said that they thought he would be an appropriate candidate and that he fit our criteria," said Magic Moments Coordinator Kaitlin Candelaria. “So, we started the application process and now he has had his wish approved.”
Oliver’s wish: to visit the San Diego Zoo with his family.
“It’s just supposed to be the best zoo in the country, so just seeing all of the animals," Trammell said.
At the San Diego Zoo, Oliver is looking forward to seeing the leopards, and flying on an airplane for the very first time.
Trammel said she doesn’t know when they will be traveling to California to visit the San Diego Zoo, but she hopes it’s sometime soon.
“We’re still planning that part, but it will probably be this summer before school starts," Trammel said.
To date, Magic Moments has granted over 4,700 wishes for children in Alabama.
