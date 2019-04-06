First Alert: Warm weekend ahead, scattered showers and storms possible

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Have outdoor plans this weekend? Know that it will be mild both days, but there is also a chance for some showers and storms...
You’ll need an indoor backup plan more so today then tomorrow; coverage of rain will be around 40% on Saturday and 20% on Sunday.
While rain chances aren’t overly high, what does develop could be locally strong with gusty winds and frequent lightning.
We’ll mention a very low risk of damaging wind gusts in those intense, isolated storm cores Saturday.
To the west, a more significant episode of strong to severe thunderstorms will unfold across the lower Mississippi Valley... because of that we have highlighted Monday on our 7 day forecast.
Rain and storm coverage really ramps up Sunday night into Monday; details are still fuzzy due to poor model agreement on small-scale details, but there is at least some chance of severe weather with this system. We’ll be watching.
