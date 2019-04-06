Southeast Child Advocacy Center honors Child Abuse Prevention Month

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - April marks National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Friday, Dothan kicked off its 25th annual Blue Ribbon campaign.
The blue ribbon is a national symbol that recognizes the need to protect children. The campaign raises awareness about child abuse and how to support programs that help abuse victims.
25 years ago, the first child walked through the doors of the Southeast Child Advocacy Center. Last year, they served 526 children with new allegations of abuse. More than 17,000 victims of abuse and their family received therapy, crisis counseling, and criminal justice support services last year.
“This year is a celebration for us as thousands of children are no longer suffering,” said CAC Executive Director Terri DuBose.
The organization also hosted the Kid Zone area of Foster Fest Friday night in Dothan. Fundraising efforts are important because they fund the therapy sessions for the children who suffer abuse so they are at no cost to the family.
