Woman charged with attempted murder in south AL shooting

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Friday, an alert was issued by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office. The alert stated they were looking for two people in connection to a recent shooting. One of those suspects has now been arrested and charged.
Zhanna Shaye Bolling of River Falls has been charged with attempted murder.
The River Falls Police Department, Gantt Police Department and Covington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in on Gantt Road in Gantt, Alabama, Friday night.
At the scene, law enforcement officers found a 71-year-old man who was suffering injuries from a gunshot and sharp instrument. Local authorities turned the investigation over to the State Bureau of Investigation from that point on.
According to a Facebook post by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Bolling was taken into custody around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. She has been placed inside the Covington County Jail under a $500,000 bond.
The sheriff’s office says the male suspect, Joshua Blackmon, has been ruled out.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.