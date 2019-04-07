Auburn’s late run not enough against Virginia as Tigers fall in Final Four

It was deja vu for Auburn whose season nearly ended in the first round of the tournament against New Mexico State. In that game, it was Brown who fouled New Mexico State’s Terrell Brown on a three-point attempt with 1 second remaining in nearly the same identical spot that Guy was fouled Saturday night. The difference in the two games was Terrell Brown made one of three free throws with his team down two points. Auburn would escape with a 78-77 victory.