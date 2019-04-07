Auburn fans proud of men’s basketball season

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers came up just a little short, falling by one point to Virginia in Saturday’s Final Four showdown. For the thousands of fans that watched in Auburn Arena, it’s a bittersweet ending.
“I mean, we’ve never been this far before, so I can’t be too upset, but we want a national championship,” said Auburn fan Matt Horwitz.
It was a loss that was hard to swallow, but no matter what, Auburn fans say they are happy for how far the Tigers went in their journey.
“It’s disappointing, but we still love our team. We are still here for them and we are excited about how far they got. I mean, no one really expected that, so we’re just happy to be here,” said Natalie Melton.
“We were so hopeful and it was really exciting to cheer them on, but it’s a bummer that we lost, but we still love them and here’s for next year,” said Lauren Sullivan.
“You don’t get to experience this all the time, so when it comes by, you want to make sure that you get the full experience, so it’s a good time. I cant complain,” said Auburn student Ashton Harris.
“We made it to the Final Four. We made history. Either way, we finished some business and we’re gonna come back next year even better,” said Auburn student Molly Campbell.
“We’re all super excited to see where this goes, because we did so well this year. Now, we’re all so excited about basketball. Auburn is known for being a football school, but now we’re all excited for basketball and look forward to that season,” said Auburn student Karson Rawls.
A lot of fans are keeping their heads up, saying they knew going in that it would be a difficult road and that they’re thankful for the experience.
The team will land in Montgomery Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. and is expected to arrive back at Auburn Arena around 3 p.m. Fans are invited to both locations to welcome back the basketball team after a successful season.
