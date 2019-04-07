Florida man arrested for burglary minutes after leaving jail

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (CNN/AP) - A Florida man was released from jail but didn’t even make it out of the parking lot before police arrested him again for allegedly burglarizing cars.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Casey Lewis bonded out of jail Thursday, only to be caught by deputies burglarizing several cars in the parking lot outside the jail.
Surveillance video shows Lewis checking car doors and peering into them. He opened the door of a silver vehicle and sat in it for about two and a half minutes before exiting again.
When questioned by an officer, Lewis said he was waiting for his girlfriend.
But the suspect had a paper bag containing an iPhone, a debit card, more than $500 cash and a driver’s license, which police say had been stolen from a vehicle.
Police took Lewis back to the same jail he had just walked away from, where he was booked on charges of burglary, grand larceny and possession of stolen property.
He was released a second time that day on bond.
Treasure Coast Newspapers reports Lewis originally was brought to the jail on a grand theft charge.
Online court records showed no attorney listed for Lewis.
