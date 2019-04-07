Man arrested for driving 100mph to get infant daughter to hospital, guardian angel nurses bail him out

CENTREVILLE, IL (KTVI/CNN) - A group of nurses in Illinois paid the bond to get a father out of jail after he was arrested while rushing his daughter to the hospital.
Darius Hinkle admits he doesn't have a valid license, and says he was flying down the street, but he says he did it because his 1-year-old daughter Demani was choking on a penny.
“The first thing in my mind was get her to the hospital,” Hinkle said.
And that’s what he did, as fast as he could. Officers later told him he was going over 100 miles per hour.
“That`s my daughter, I’m not going to let anything happen to her,” he said.
The dad said there were lights and sirens behind him for miles, until he finally arrived to the hospital with his daughter and her mother.
“They told us to get out and put our hands up,” the mother, Donecia Pittman, said. “And I got out, I put my hands up and I yelled and I told the police, ‘My baby is choking.’ And I told them multiple times that she was choking. They were just worried about the fact that we were speeding."
Hinkle said multiple police agencies were on scene. He was arrested and taken to jail.
Pittman said she had just arrived to the jail to try to bond him out when she learned of the nurses’ kindness.
“Somebody was up there and said 'I am here to bond out Darius Hinkle,’” she said. “And I was looking, like I didn't know who it was. And when I looked out the door to see who it was, she spoke and she says ‘I'm the nurse from Touchette Hospital.’”
The couple said they are so grateful to the nurses.
“I just, I mean, I can't thank them enough,” Hinkle said.
The hospital confirms those nurses chipped in for the bond. Police say remember to call 9-1-1 first in an emergency.
