Montgomery Biscuits looking for another successful season

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits are off to a 2-1 start on the young season. New manager Morgan Ensberg wants to put an aggressive team out on the field whether it’s at the dish, on the mound or on the base paths.
Through three games against the Chattanooga Lookouts thus far, the Biscuits have scored 14 runs on 24 hits, and stolen 4 bags. On the mound, the team has a 2.70 ERA through the first three games as they’ve given up just 10 runs in 27 innings.
With this team comes tons of talent. Gone are guys like Genesis Cabrera and Nate Lowe, but the team welcomes bright young talent in the Rays system in the form of Brendan McKay (MLB.com No. 3 Rays prospect), Jesus Sanchez (MLB.com No. 4 Rays prospect), Lucius Fox (MLB.com No. 10 Rays prospect), Joshua Lowe (MLB.com No. 15 Rays prospect), Tristan Gray (MLB.com No. 28 Rays prospect) and more.
Last season, the Biscuits fell in the Southern League Playoffs to the Jackson General, losing three of the five games in the series.
The Butter and Blue welcomes in the Biloxi Shuckers for a five-game set beginning Wednesday.
