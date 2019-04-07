Shooting into occupied dwelling leads to investigation

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting near East Clover Lane.
Sgt. David Hicks said police responded to the area around 10:05 p.m. on a call of a person shot. Initial investigation revealed there was a firearm discharged into an occupied dwelling at the location and additional reports were made for discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
Hicks said there were no injuries reported from the shooting.
No arrests have been made at this time.
