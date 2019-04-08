Air Force disputes CNN report that Redstone Arsenal is finalist for U.S. Space Command

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A spokeswoman for the U.S. Air Force is disputing a CNN report that identifies Huntsville as a potential finalist for the Air Force’s Space Command.
This weekend, CNN reported that it’s obtained an Air Force memo identifying six possible locations for Space Command, including four military bases in Colorado, one in California and one right here in Huntsville at Redstone Arsenal.
However, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Air Force says the memo CNN obtained was a draft. She says the CNN article is not accurate and that no candidate basing lists have been sent to the Secretary of the Air Force for consideration.
