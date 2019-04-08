3 AL correctional officers fall victim to inmate violence within hours

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A total of three correctional officers have been injured in just a 24-hour period at two Alabama prisons, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
The first happened late Sunday around 11:30 p.m. at Staton Correctional Facility, located in Elmore County.
According to ADOC spokesman Bob Horton, the officer was assaulted by an inmate with a makeshift weapon. Horton said several inmates have been identified as potential suspects in the case, but no names have been released at this point.
The officer was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.
Just hours later at 5 a.m. on Monday, two correctional officers were involved in an incident with an inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility, also located in Elmore County.
Horton said an officer was escorting the inmate from a housing area when he was struck with a closed fist. A second officer responded to the situation and was also struck.
Horton said the first officer was treated in the prison’s infirmary while the other was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. Both were treated and released.
The inmate in that situation, who has not been identified, was taken under control by other officers without further incident, Horton said.
ADOC’s investigations into both incidents are ongoing.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to correct a previous version that incorrectly stated the first incident involved a stabbing.
