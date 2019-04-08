2 arrested after south AL police chase crosses state lines

HOLMES COUNTY, FL (WSFA) - Two suspects who fled over state lines as they were being chased by south Alabama police didn’t get far after Florida authorities got involved.
Gevena County sheriff’s deputies were pursuing a truck pulling a stolen trailer Sunday afternoon when the fleeing vehicle crossed the state line into Holmes County, Florida.
The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, 35-year-old Mickey D. Whitaker ended up driving through a field before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot. A woman, 32-year-old Anna Colene Granger, was taken into custody at the site of the truck.
A K-9 tracking team was brought in to search for Whitaker. A resident later called police to say they’d seen the suspect in their driveway where he was ultimately taken into custody.
While Whitaker is facing a charge of resisting a Holmes County officer without violence, once he returns to Alabama he’ll face charges in both Houston and Geneva counties.
