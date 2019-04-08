Camp Hill officer recovering after on-duty weekend crash

CAMP HILL, AL (WSFA) - An officer with the Camp Hill Police Department in Tallapoosa County is recovering after his patrol vehicle was hit over the weekend.
Police Chief Danny Williams declined to release the officer’s name at this point, citing an ongoing investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Williams said the officer was on duty and sitting in traffic at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and County Road 34 when the crash happened. A vehicle slammed in to the back of the officer’s SUV.
The Camp Hill Police Department’s Facebook page posted a prayer request for the officer about an hour after the crash.
Williams said the officer was taken to East Alabama Medical Center. The department’s Facebook page indicated at around 2 a.m. Saturday that he’d been released.
The page also posted two photos from the wreckage with the caption " Please MOVE OVER."
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.