Downtown Montgomery streets to close for movie filming

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Several downtown Montgomery roads will be closed temporarily as production for an upcoming movie takes over the area.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, a traffic advisory is in place for several streets from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The following intersections will remain closed during that time:
- Madison at Court Street
- Madison at Perry Street
- Madison at Lawrence Street
- Bibb at Coosa Street
- Monroe at Perry Street
- Monroe at Lawrence Street
According to the City of Montgomery, the closures are for filming of the movie “Son of the South,” which is executive produced by Spike Lee.
The movie is based on the screen play written and directed by Montgomery native Barry Alexander Brown. The movie is set in 1961 and is based on Bob Zellner’s book “The Wrong Side Of Murder Creek.” Zellner was the grandson of a Klansman who found himself part of the Civil Rights movement.
Production crews are looking to avoid big attention during Tuesday’s filming as they seek to preserve the landscape, according to the City of Montgomery.
The Montgomery Public School System also agreed earlier in March to rent out the old Booker T. Washington school building to the movie’s production for a total of $13,500.
This will not be Brown and Lee’s first time working together. Brown was nominated for an Oscar for Best Editor for the movie BlacKKKlansman, which was directed by Lee.
