Home day care where 2-month-old died wasn’t licensed

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The home day care where a 2-month-old baby died in October wasn’t licensed by the state, according to the Alabama Department of Human Resources.
Tracey Goldman, 50, and her daughter Addison Morgan, 20, are each charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the baby’s death.
An autopsy revealed the infant had an excessive amount of medication in its system.
Authorities confirm Tracy Goldman ran the day care out of her home and left the children in her daughter’s care while she was out of the house.
Barry Spear, spokesman for the Alabama Department of Human Resources, confirmed Goldman nor Morgan have ever been licensed to run a child care facility in the state.
Elmore County investigators say at least three other children were in Goldman’s care.
The Elmore County Probate Office confirmed Goldman didn’t have a business license. Other authorities say Goldman’s home wasn’t inspected and approved for day care food service.
Anyone who cares for an unrelated child in their home for more than four hours a day must be licensed with the state, according to DHR. Violating that law is a misdemeanor offense, punishable by a maximum fine of $1000 and possibly a year in jail.
Spear confirmed this case was referred to the Elmore County District Attorney’s Office but could not say whether a child welfare investigation was conducted.
WSFA 12 News obtained copies of letters from DHR to the district attorney’s office. The first document was dated Oct. 12, alerting the office that Goldman was running an unlicensed day care in her home.
Another letter from DHR dated Jan. 18 stated DHR had received reports that Goldman continued to keep children in her home without a license following the infant’s death.
The letter explained a DHR representative went to Goldman’s home, but there was no answer. Five days later DHR spoke with Goldman on the phone, who denied keeping unrelated children. Two days later they received another report Goldman was still keeping children. It’s unclear whether Goldman continued this practice or whether she will be charged for running an unlicensed facility.
Goldman nor Morgan’s court records have been filed following their indictment. WSFA 12 News has been unable to reach the defendants.
