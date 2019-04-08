The ‘Inside Out’ project puts Montgomery faces on the map

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Want your face put on the side of Dexter Plaza? Now’s your chance.
It’s part of a project called Inside Out: The People’s Art Project created by world renowned artist JR. Since the project’s inception, over half a million people across the world have participated.
“We live in a society where there are advertisements everywhere, and normally the big images we see are of celebrities or models and they’re selling you a specific product," said Inside Out project team member Joshua Geyer. “So, this project kind of takes that model and flips it on its head. It celebrates every day people like the rich, and poor and every race imaginable. It makes them all equal and all big.”
The concept is simple.
“It’s really empowering, because a lot of people are shy or don’t like taking photos, so it gives them a sense of just being happy and comfortable with themselves," said Geyer. "You’re free to express yourself however you want. You can be happy, silly, goofy, scary, angry, curious, or just do whatever you want to do. We just want people to be comfortable with themselves.”
Now, you have the chance to participate, because the Inside Out team will be in Montgomery all week, taking pictures of those who live in the city.
The installment on Dexter Plaza will feature “who lives in Montgomery and who makes the city great," said Montgomery Builds Co-Founder Sarah Beatty Buller. "What better place than downtown Montgomery on Dexter Avenue? It’s the most important street in America.”
According to Shakita Jones, the community engagement coordinator for Montgomery Builds, the Inside Out project “was brought to Montgomery, because Montgomery needed it.”
“This is all about celebrating Montgomerians. It’s about celebrating the people of the community. It’s a way for us to see each other, to commune with each other, to see that we are a community and that we are the standard for every other city in the United States," Jones said.
Once completed, the display in downtown Montgomery will be one of the largest installations in the Inside Out project series.
“I’m told by Josh that when this is completed, this will be the single largest truck instillation of an Inside Out statement since they did one in Times Square in 2013," Buller said.
Originally, only 2,000 pictures were supposed to be taken and pasted on the side of Dexter Plaza; however, according to Buller, the turnout has been more than they expected.
“I think it’s going to end up that we’re going to get more than 2,000 faces, so we’re actually thinking about going around and continuing," said Buller. “Now, given how many people are finding out about it, I think we’re going to have to find more space."
As of Sunday afternoon, Buller estimated that 1,600 people have already had their picture taken.
The Inside Out truck will be at Riverwalk stadium on Wednesday and members of the Inside Out team will be there as well taking pictures of those in attendance.
Then, on Saturday, April 13, the final product will be revealed.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.