Jail shakedown uncovers ‘astronomical’ amounts of contraband

DALLAS COUNTY , AL (WSFA) - Scores of Dallas County jail inmates got a rude awakening around sunrise Friday morning. When it was over, more than a dozen faced new charges on top of the ones that put them in the jail in the first place.
Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum shuddered at what could’ve happened in the jail with all the handmade knives and sharpened broom sticks his officers seized during the shakedown. Even a food tray was bent in such a way that it could been used as a weapon.
Granthum said what surprised him most wasn’t so much what was collected as much as the sheer number of items discovered.
The sheriff said his officers found everything from narcotics and marijuana to homemade knives, cell phones, chargers and headphones. "Your typical things you’d find in a jail, but the amount we found was astronomical,” Granthum stated.
The sheriff’s department has restarted its K-9 unit which means Trax and Allie played big roles in the shakedown, along with Selma police and their K-9 unit. Of the 160 inmates currently in the jail, at least 15 will face new charges.
The surprise visit by law enforcement went off without a hitch and lasted about four hours. No one resisted.
Granthum praised his team of correctional officers. While no one will be disciplined, they will revisit the rules and make changes if necessary.
Now, the work begins to prevent another table top filled with contraband.
