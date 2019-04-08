2 sought after $15,000 in jewelry stolen from pawn shop

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is searching for two men wanted in a jewelry theft investigation, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
According to CrimeStoppers, investigators say the men stole about $15,000 worth of jewelry from a pawn shop on Saturday after asking an employee to show them several items.
Once the items were out of the display case, the men reportedly fled the store with the jewelry.
If you have information related to this investigation, please call the police or the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 215-7867. Information can also be reported on the CrimeStoppers website.
