NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Blount Co. Monday morning

BLOUNT COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -An EF-1 tornado hit Blountsville in Blount County Monday, officials with the National Weather Service confirm.
The tornado had winds of at least 90 mph. The NWS says their survey is still on-going.
Blount County EMA Director Don Roybal says a lot of the damage is mainly among Hwy 79 where several homes damaged were damaged. One person was hurt.
Roybal is asking people to avoid northern areas of Blount County specifically in areas of Hwy 79 & County Road 30 because of downed trees, power lines & debris that needs to be cleared and for crews working in those areas.
