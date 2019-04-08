Person charged with driving under the influence in fatal crash

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - Dothan police say one person is dead and another has been charged after a DUI crash.
According to Dothan Chief of Police Steven Parrish, officers were called to the intersection of West Main Street and North Woodburn Drive around 11:20 p.m. Friday. At the scene they found Richard Lane Williford, 57, who had received severe injuries during the accident.
Williford was later pronounced dead by the Houston County Coroner’s Office. Parrish says a passenger in Willford’s vehicle was also critically injured and is being treated at a local hospital.
According to investigators, Williford was traveling north in a 2014 Ford F-150 when a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado collided with the vehicle.
The investigation also found the driver of the Chevrolet was driving under the influence. The driver of the Chevrolet was arrested at the scene and taken to Dothan City Jail.
Parrish says the driver is set to face more charges after the investigation is complete.
