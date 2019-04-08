Stormy day ahead

A corridor of showers and storms is pushing through the area this morning. There’s no severe weather in there, but locally heavy rain will be possible.
The day ahead will be just as busy as additional scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop into the afternoon. With highs around 80 degrees, plenty of instability will develop. This will help support a low-end threat for strong to severe storms.
Models have had & continue to have a hard time with the evolution of individual storm complexes. While today’s environment is supportive of strong storms, there are unknowns regarding just how widespread storm coverage will be.
We’ll be watching closely.
