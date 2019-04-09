'An Evening of Remembrance’ planned to mark National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey is holding “An Evening of Remembrance” Tuesday night in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. at Southside Church of Christ on S. Hull Street in Montgomery. It’s aimed at honoring the lives of local homicide victims and providing important information about support services for their families.
This year’s theme for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is “Honoring Our Past. Creating Hope for the Future”, which celebrates the progress already made and looks to a future of crime victim services that is even more inclusive, and more accessible.
Across the country, this week is dedicated to learning about victimization, the effect victimization has on individuals, families, friends and the community, and to promote laws, policies, and programs in place to help victims of crime.
“An Evening of Remembrance” is free and open to the public.
