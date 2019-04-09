Auburn guard declares for NBA draft

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Auburn guard Jared Harper has decided to forego his senior season and test the NBA Draft waters.
The junior sniper made his announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon in a tweet in which he thanked head coach Bruce Pearl, the fans, his teammates and more.
“Jared Harper has been the quarterback of this basketball program for the last three years,” said Pearl. “He came here on a promise that together we could help make Auburn basketball relevant. Promises made. Promises kept.
Harper averaged 15.3 points per game in a historic season that saw the Auburn Tigers reach the Final Four for the first time in program history.
Harper saw a career-high in not only points per game but three-point percentage as well as the junior firebomber shot 37 percent from deep. This season he hit 98 3-pointers. Harper is sixth in the Auburn record books with 213 makes from downtown.
He is one of just three players in program history to amass 1,000 points and 500 assists in a career. He is also one of just five players in Southeastern Conference history with 1,400 points, 500 assists and 200 3-pointers in a career.
Harper and the Tigers brought home the SEC Championship this season and capped off the program’s first 30-win season.
