Car drives into Montgomery restaurant

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A car drove into a Montgomery restaurant Monday evening.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, there was a single vehicle crash in the 2500 block of Berryhill Road involving a vehicle stuck in a building. Duckett said the building sustained moderate damage and an initial investigation indicates the driver mistakenly accelerated.
A WSFA 12 News crew and viewers at the scene show the building damaged to be Taziki’s at the Shoppes at Eastchase. A viewer photo shows the car inside the restaurant.
Duckett said no one was injured.
