Car drives into Montgomery restaurant

Emergency crews responded to Taziki's after a car drove into the restaurant.
By WSFA Staff | April 8, 2019 at 8:56 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 8:56 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A car drove into a Montgomery restaurant Monday evening.

According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, there was a single vehicle crash in the 2500 block of Berryhill Road involving a vehicle stuck in a building. Duckett said the building sustained moderate damage and an initial investigation indicates the driver mistakenly accelerated.

A WSFA 12 News crew and viewers at the scene show the building damaged to be Taziki’s at the Shoppes at Eastchase. A viewer photo shows the car inside the restaurant.

A viewer photo shows a car inside Taziki's at the Shoppes at Eastchase. (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)

Duckett said no one was injured.

