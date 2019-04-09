Driver, passenger charged after allegedly huffing aerosol cans

HARTFORD, AL (WSFA) - A south Alabama duo is in police custody after law enforcement responded to reports of a speeding vehicle that couldn’t maintain its lane Monday.
Geneva County E911 notified the Hartford Police Department of reports it was getting about the vehicle, traveling on Hwy. 167 North. Officers responded to the area, found the vehicle, and performed a traffic stop.
Inside the vehicle, police found the driver, Madison Foote, of Dothan, and passenger Darian Allor, of Enterprise, and smelled a strong odor of marijuana. After performing field sobriety tests on Foote, officers determined she was under the influence and placed her under arrest.
Officers then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and discovered a glass pipe with “burnt leafy material inside” as well as four aerosol canisters.
“Due to condensation on 2 of the cans located near the center console, Officers believe both driver and passenger were huffing the aerosol cans,” the police department said.
Foote is now facing charges of DUI, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Allor was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were taken to the Geneva County Jail.
