FIRST ALERT: More rain today

An area of low pressure is centered over the area this morning and will drive isolated to scattered downpours from time to time. The presence of this slow moving low will keep scattered showers and storms in the picture through the afternoon, helping keep highs in the middle to upper 70s. No severe weather is expected with this activity.
Sunshine returns tomorrow as temperatures really take off. We’ll be in the lower to middle 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. A few storms develop Friday and Saturday.
A more substantial system will affect the area Sunday. Details are limited, but early indications suggest this could be a robust severe weather producer for parts of the Deep South. Stay tuned.
