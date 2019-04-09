3 indicted in case of teen found chained inside home

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The mother, grandmother and stepfather of a 13-year-old boy found naked and chained inside a home have been indicted by an Autauga County grand jury.
According to Autauga County court records, Danielle Nicole Martin, Joshua Daniel Martin, and Vickie Seale Higginbotham were each indicted on charges of aggravated child abuse. Danielle Martin and Higginbotham are being held in the Autauga County jail under $60,000 bond each.
Court documents indicate Joseph Martin bonded out of the Autauga County Jail. He is being required to wear an ankle monitor.
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger said last year the charges are related to a case that came to light in September after an anonymous call of possible child abuse. When deputies responded to the home of the defendants, they found the victim naked and chained to a door.
The boy and his half siblings, ages 3 and 12, were removed from the home.
Investigators previously said they believed punishment was the reason the child was chained.
Matthew Phillips and Douglas Phillips, who are also relatives of the victim, are charged with aiding and abetting aggravated child abuse. Investigators say they were also living in the house with the victim.
