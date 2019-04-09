Man convicted in mom’s 2014 murder briefly escapes Alabama prison

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate who is serving time for a murder conviction has been recaptured after attempting to escape.
According to ADOC, Sedric Clayton, 32, scaled Staton Correctional Facility’s perimeter fence around 1:50 p.m. Monday. He then made his way over the razor wire and outside the facility’s secured perimeter before he tried to run from the facility.
ADOC officials say Clayton refused an order to stop from an officer in the prison’s guard tower.
“The officer followed security protocol for an escape and engaged the inmate with a prison firearm,” ADOC said. “The inmate continued to run and was later located a distance from the facility while still on prison property.”
ADOC’s K-9 team was sent out and less than 30 minutes after Clayton made his escape, the dogs and ADOC Investigations and Intelligence agents found him.
Clayton was taken to a local medical facility where he was treated for a minor shotgun wound to his buttocks, ADOC said. A check of ADOC’s inmate listings show he his being held in the infirmary at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery County.
Clayton, who is now facing an escape charge, is serving a 30-year prison sentence for the murder of his own mother, Anita Washington, in Elmore County back in August of 2014.
Washington’s body was found in a wooded area of Millbrook. She’d been shot once in the head.
It wasn’t the first time the woman had been the victim of violence by a member of her own family. In 2009, her ex-husband was sent to prison for 20 years for shooting her in the head as she picked up her children at school.
