Montgomery Biscuits ready for home opener at Riverwalk Stadium

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - No matter where you walked inside you heard the noise; the pressure-washer man powering away the winter grime out front, another field crew member dipped his roller in white paint in to lay down the foul line and with the touch of an artist, Daniel Ballard spent 45 minutes painting the logo behind home plate. A job well done is on the line..
‘We just want to make sure everything looks very nice around here," said Ballard, who is the assistant groundskeeper for the Montgomery Biscuits.
″Our staff has done a great job preparing," said Biscuits General Manager Michael Murphy.
“Doing your job correctly. That’ll translate well for everybody for the greater good," said Murphy.
Big changes this year for Biscuits fans. Among them?
“The year of bacon, like I mentioned. From a food and beverage standpoint, we’ll have bacon on pretty much everything," said Murphy.
Season 16 is just around the corner. A new year, a new beginning for the Biscuits. They hope to make the playoffs for the fifth year in a row.
“And this stadium has aged very well,” said Murphy.
Last year’s attendance was up 10,000 more than the season before. Ticket sales are up for the year, but Murphy didn’t have any specific numbers to share, saying it’s too early.
Alice Grayson will do her part to fill the seats this spring and summer. Grayson and her husband purchased season tickets Tuesday. They are longtime Biscuits fans and more than ready to open the gate to new stars, home runs and cheers.
“It’s fun and it’s a great way to spend the evening," said Grayson of Slapout, Alabama.
The Biscuits are 2-2 so far in the young season. The swing to pull away with more wins begins at home Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. as they welcome the Biloxi Shuckers.
Since their inaugural season in 2004, the Biscuits have won two titles.
